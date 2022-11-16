URBANA — A Farmer City man has been criminally charged for allegedly taking the same stolen vehicle twice in one day.
Eric Welch, 26, was charged Wednesday with two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle in connection with a van he was in on July 22.
A Mahomet police report said on that day, its owner discovered that his van was missing from the lot of a business on Lake of the Woods Road, where he had left it in an attempt to sell it.
Not long after surveillance video showed the van leaving the lot about 7:50 a.m., police found it at the Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve bicycle path. Wires in the steering column had been fused together to start the van without a key.
Police found a liquor bottle in the van that they took as evidence, lifting fingerprints from it. After the van was processed, it was returned to its owner, who left it unattended and had it stolen a second time that same day.
The van was recovered two days later in Tolono at a storage unit. A witness identified Welch from a photo lineup as the person who was near the van.
Earlier this month, Mahomet police received word that the fingerprint taken off the liquor bottle in the van belonged to Welch, leading to the charges filed Wednesday.
Both are Class 2 felonies. Welch has two other pending cases for burglary to a motor vehicle and one each for driving under the influence and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
Court records show he has previous convictions for aggravated fleeing and eluding and resisting a peace officer.