URBANA — A Champaign man has been linked to the alleged robbery of a gambling parlor by his fingerprints.
Cornelius Tapscott, 36, who listed an address in the 1300 block of Hanover Drive, was arrested Tuesday by Champaign police at the police department when he did his check-in as a sex offender.
Tapscott was charged Friday with armed robbery and aggravated robbery in connection with the Oct. 11 holdup of an employee at Lacey’s Place, 1710 W. Bradley Ave., C.
Judge Adam Dill issued a warrant for his arrest with a bond of $100,000.
A Champaign police report said a man entered the gambling business that day and was told by the clerk that he needed to use hand sanitizer before using a machine.
He did so, then reached into a bag, pulled out a handgun, pointed it at her and demanded all the money in the register before he “blows her brains out.”
The woman handed over cash and the robber left. Video surveillance showed he touched part of the counter, and the latent prints that were lifted matched Tapscott’s.
As a convicted felon, his fingerprints are in the state’s database. He was convicted of criminal sexual assault in 2006, unlawful restraint in 2004 and domestic battery in September. He is on probation for the latter now.
Tapscott was interviewed and denied ever being in the business.