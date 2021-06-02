URBANA — A Champaign man who allegedly stole a car about a month ago was charged Wednesday with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson told Judge Adam Dill that Patrick D. Cross, 19, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, was linked to the April 18 theft of a 2019 Nissan Altima through his fingerprints.
Larson said the owner last saw his car about 8:30 p.m. April 18 and discovered it missing from his Baytowne Drive apartment about 7:30 a.m. the next day.
Police discovered the car about 90 minutes later in the 900 block of South Mattis Avenue and processed it for fingerprints.
Three latent prints were lifted from the driver’s-side door frame that were later found to match Cross. Larson said his prints were on file with the state because of a prior juvenile adjudication he had for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in 2017.
Larson told the judge the car owner did not know Cross or give him permission to have his car.
Cross has a pending charge of possession of a firearm without a firearm owner’s identification card stemming from a May 11 arrest by Champaign police.
Dill set Cross’ bond at $10,000 in the new case and told him to be back in court June 22.
If convicted, he faces penalties ranging from probation to three to seven years in prison.