DANVILLE — Employees of Applebee’s were cleaning up the mess from a fire that burned the front exterior of the business early Saturday in north Danville.
Danville fire Capt. Brian Smith said an alarm activated at 5:21 a.m. at the restaurant at 3569 N. Vermilion Ave. About a minute later, a passerby reported smoke and flames.
Firefighters had to cut away fascia near the top of the building to get to the fire. Smith said it appeared to have started at the bottom on the outside and climbed up.
Investigators are trying to figure out the cause, but Smith said it did not appear to be electrical. A damage estimate was not available.
An employee said the entryway needed cleaning and the building smelled of smoke. The restaurant planned to offer curbside service at 4 p.m. Saturday and to reopen its dining room today or Monday.