URBANA — The Illinois State Fire Marshal has been called to investigate fires at a north Urbana farmstead that appear suspicious.
“There were three structures on the property damaged by fire,” Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said.
Carroll Fire Protection District Chief Jim Green said firefighters were called to the property on the north side of the 2400 block of Olympian Road, just east of North Cunningham Avenue, about 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
“There were three small outside sheds that had burned,” he said, adding that no one lives there.
The sheds contained miscellaneous pieces of equipment. Green said two small tractors and a grain bin were among the items damaged by fire.
Heavy morning fog made the fires difficult to see, Green said.
“It looks like the buildings had been burning a bit,” he said.
Apperson said two people passing called 911 to report the fires.
Carroll firefighters were joined by others from St. Joseph-Stanton, Edge-Scott, Thomasboro, Eastern Prairie and Savoy. Green said they had the fires out in about 30 minutes. No one was hurt.
Apperson said there appeared to be forced entry to some of the buildings, but deputies were unable to tell if that had happened recently.
“I don’t know if people frequent this house as squatters,” Apperson said. “We don’t believe there was any power to it.”