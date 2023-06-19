SAVOY — A Sunday afternoon fire left a Savoy strip mall with damaged natural-gas piping and internet service, but no injuries were reported.
Fire department spokesman Eddie Bain said investigators are not sure what caused the natural gas to escape from behind the northern end of the Savoy Plaza, causing the fire. Firefighters were dispatched about 4 p.m.
“When we arrived, there was fire, but it was on the outside of the building around where all the gas lines and gas meters for that particular section are located. It was quite a bit of fire,” Bain said.
The gas lines serve four businesses in the building at 1333 Savoy Plaza, including Dollar Tree, Emma's Slots and Video Poker, H&R Block and Smoky's House BBQ.
An Ameren service crew shut off the underground gas main while firefighters “put a hose stream” on the fire, Bain said.
“You have to be real careful when you have natural gas burning,” he said. “If you just put the fire out, you have a lot of natural gas leaking.”
Afterward, the building was vented using an exhaust fan.
Bain said the gas piping and a nearby internet infrastructure were damaged. The building itself did not sustain damage.
Tolono, Edge Scott and Eastern Prairie fire departments also responded via mutual aid.
Firefighters cleared the scene about 7:15 p.m.