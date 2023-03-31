CHAMPAIGN — Several businesses at a north Champaign warehouse were interrupted by a fire early Friday.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said that just before 6 a.m., firefighters were called by a passerby to 301 E. Mercury Drive in the Apollo Industrial Park off North Market Street.
The first battalion chief to arrive saw heavy fire coming from the roof of the building and called in a second alarm for additional help.
One employee who had been inside got out safely.
According to The Atkins Group website, the building has about 100,800 square feet.
Fire crews used ladder trucks to get the fire on the roof out then moved inside because the flames had extended into the building.
Smith said three middle units of the several businesses that share space in that structure were directly affected by the fire. The wind also pushed smoke throughout the building, he said.
Damage to the roof, where the fire started, was extensive. Smith described the interior damage as moderate.
Among the businesses that are listed on a sign for that address are Trane Supply, KEC Design and KECresco, Graybar, Helm Service, and DF Filter Pro.
Firefighters remained at the warehouse until about 1 p.m. putting out hot spots. Investigators continue to work to learn what started the fire.