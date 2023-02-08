RANTOUL — Four families were displaced by a fire that damaged a Rantoul apartment building Wednesday afternoon.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said the blaze damaged four of eight units in the building on the 900 block of North Maplewood Drive. Firefighters received the call at 4:19 p.m.
When they arrived, “we had heavy smoke pushing out of the eaves of the second-story apartments," Smith said.
The other apartments in the building were not damaged, and no neighboring buildings were threatened.
Smith said the cause of the fire had not yet been determined.
The Thomasboro and Gifford fire departments assisted Rantoul. No injuries were reported.