URBANA — A fire in a duplex in east Urbana has displaced a resident.
Urbana fire Chief Chuck Lauss said about 5:30 p.m. Monday, a passerby saw light smoke coming from the eaves of a home in the 1200 block of East Michigan Avenue.
When firefighters arrived at the duplex, the occupant was not home, but her dog was, and firefighters got it out safely. They found fire in the attic.
“When they tore (the bedroom ceiling) out to get to the fire, one of the rafters was burned completely through,” Lauss said.
Because the fire started near a junction box, firefighters believe it was caused by an electrical problem.
The woman living on that side of the duplex will be displaced for a while but the occupant on the other side was able to stay, Lauss said.
Lauss estimated damage to the duplex in excess of $40,000.
“They had smoke detectors, but they were not working. We made sure the detectors were working before we left,” he said.
Earlier Monday, firefighters were also called to the 1400 block of Ogelthorpe Avenue where a fire was found on the outside of the house under a porch overhang.
The resident of the single-story home called in the fire about 1:32 p.m. and was able to douse the bulk of the flames with a couple of buckets of water, the chief said.
The fire did not get into the house, Lauss said. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused that fire.