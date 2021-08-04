LODA — No one was injured in a fire that heavily damaged a house Wednesday morning in Loda.
Fire Chief Harold Ecker said the residence, a 1.5-story frame home in the 200 block of West Jackson Street, “is not livable.”
“The east side of the house was totally burned up, and the rest of the house has heat and smoke damage,” Ecker said.
Firefighters were called at 6:10 a.m.
“The east side of the house was totally involved when we got there,” Ecker said.
No one was home at the time of the blaze. Ecker said one person lived at the house.
A state fire marshal's office investigator was called to the scene.
“We don’t have the initial cause ... but it started in the area of the gas meter," Ecker said. "Why it started or how, we don’t know yet.”
Firefighters remained on the scene for nearly two hours. Loda received mutual aid from the Buckley and Paxton departments; a total of 25 firefighters in nine trucks responded.