MAHOMET — A garage at a home in south Mahomet sustained heavy fire damage Monday morning.
Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller said firefighters were called at 4:45 a.m. to 1007 Maple Tree Lane.
He said a residence located about 10 feet from the three-car detached garage was not damaged.
Koller said the fire started on the exterior of the garage. A dog inside sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The family of four living in the house was not injured.
“When our crews got there, it was pretty involved into the roof,” Koller said. “We deployed quickly despite the weather. It was a hard ceiling. We had to pull the ceiling down to get into the rafter space.”
A vehicle in the garage had been pulled out by the time firefighters arrived. Koller said he was not sure what other contents were stored in the garage.
Twenty-one firefighters from the Cornbelt department responded. They cleared the scene about 6:30 a.m. Sangamon Valley Fire stood by at the Mahomet station.
Cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Village of Mahomet plow trucks and salt trucks as well as Mahomet police also responded.