URBANA — The Burger King location in Urbana will be closed for an undetermined amount of time following a fire Wednesday afternoon in its foyer.
Firefighters were called about 1:45 p.m. to the fast-food establishment at 1708 S. Philo Road.
Urbana Fire Battalion Chief Greg Kingston said employees smelled smoke and saw a light haze near the front door.
After everyone was safely out, firefighters began pulling down ceiling tiles and drywall and discovered flames behind a wall and in the ceiling just above the front foyer.
“We had it out quickly. It took longer to find than to put it out,” Kingston said.
The fire, while contained to the foyer area, left quite a bit of debris that firefighters were hauling out of the restaurant by shovel more than an hour after arriving.
No flames reached the food-preparation area, Kingston said.
Store manager Mike Lee said there were five employees working and all got out safely. He did not know if there were any customers in the store but he said that is typically not a busy time.
“We’ve had no problems with this building,” he said.
Lee was going to contact the owners and likely the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District before being able to determine when they could reopen for business.
Meantime, investigators were also trying to figure out what might have started the fire.