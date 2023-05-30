RANTOUL — Fire detectors were credited with alerting sleeping occupants of several apartments of a fire early Tuesday morning that displaced two residents and damaged two apartments in Rantoul.
Fire Chief Chad Smith said firefighters were called at 4:16 a.m. to the apartments in the 1000 block of St. Andrews Circle on the former Chanute Air Force Base.
“There are five different apartments in one big apartment building,” Smith said.
The blaze started in an exterior storage shed, which it destroyed, and caused damage to the exterior of two apartments. One of the apartments sustained water damage.
“When we showed up, the shed was fully involved, and it just extended into the soffit of the two apartments,” Smith said.
One of the apartments is unlivable, according to Smith, while “the other one, they were able to stay in.”
The Red Cross provided services to assist the two people displaced by the fire and find them lodging at Golfview Village Apartments.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Smith said the origin is not suspicious.
No injuries were reported.