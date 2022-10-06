DANVILLE — Product that caught fire in a processing oven at an east Danville production facility caused more than $100,000 damage Tuesday night.
Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters said firefighters were called at 9:38 p.m. to HRW, 1850 E. Voorhess St., and were on the scene for about two hours.
“It got out of the oven and into the insulation in the roof,” McMasters said.
Twelve firefighters with three engines, an aerial truck and a command vehicle were on the scene.
McMasters said most of the damage was confined to the oven.
No injuries were reported.
HRW produces a milk replacement ingredient known as cheese meal and is fed to baby pigs.
McMasters said this is the third fire at the plant since it opened about 10 years ago, the second of which caused considerable damage.