URBANA — Fire heavily damaged a home for sale Sunday in east Urbana.
Urbana Fire Battalion Chief Clint Weidert said neighbors saw smoke coming from a tri-level home in the 2900 block of Myra Ridge Drive shortly after 2:30 p.m.
“There was heavy smoke and fire on the back of the house on the outside,” Weidert said.
The house, which backs up to an open field, was vacant and for sale but still had utilities on.
Windy conditions whipped the flames, but Weidert said firefighters had the fire knocked down in minutes. They remained there for a couple of hours.
Weidert said there did not appear to be anything obviously suspicious about the fire, but the cause and the origin remains under investigation.
Weidert estimated damage to the house, which has about 1,700 square feet of living space, in the range of $40,000 to $50,000.