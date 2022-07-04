GIBSON CITY — Lightning from a late-afternoon storm might have been the cause of a Monday fire that destroyed one downtown Gibson City business and damaged at least three others.
Jay’s Place, 117 N. Sangamon Ave., was destroyed, leaving only the front of the building standing.
Firefighters were called at 5:10 p.m. Gibson City Fire Chief Bruce Kallal said the cause of the fire is undetermined.
“There were reports of lightning in the area, and there were some power outages,” Kallal said, noting there was heavy smoke and some flames showing from both the front and rear of Jay’s Place when they arrived. “We deployed in front first, and when we gained mutual aid resources, we sent people to the back to attack it from both sides.”
Kallal estimated more than 50 firefighters fought the blaze with mutual aid received from Sibley, Elliott, Melvin-Roberts, Paxton and Loda fire departments.
Nearby Hustedt Jewelers, Ace Hardware and Edward E. Jones suffered smoke and possible heat damage, and apartment tenants living above the Edward D. Jones building were unable to stay due to the smoke damage, Gibson City Council member Susie Tongate said.
“The community is working on getting them a place to stay. Volunteers at Shepherd’s Closet are coming to get donations of clothes,” Tongate said.
Kallal said firefighters put out flames above the ceiling in the Hustedt building.
No injuries were reported.
A storm could have caused the fire, with Tongate saying that right before the blaze, a “big storm” came through and Gibson City lost electricity, and then the fire alarm went off.
Paxton Fire Chief Denny Kingren said his department was called out about 5:30 p.m.
“We assisted Gibson with our ladder truck, and Gibson City had their ladder truck on Sangamon Avenue,” Kingren said.
Gibson City firefighters cleared the scene about 11:30 p.m.