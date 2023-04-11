TOLONO — An apparently accidental fire destroyed a garden shed at a home just east of Tolono on Tuesday morning.
Tolono Fire Chief Chris Humer said a resident of the home on County Road 1200 E, which is South First Street extended, reported the shed on fire about 11:15 a.m.
Because of its location outside of the city, 11 area fire departments were called to haul in water, but not all were needed, Humer said.
Humer said the owner had legally burned yard waste on Monday and, before leaving for work Tuesday, checked to see if it was out and believed that it was.
A person who remained at home heard noise coming from the shed, saw it on fire and called for help. The shed was destroyed and siding on the nearby home was damaged.
Firefighters had the fire under control in about 20 minutes, Humer said, but remained at the scene just under two hours to be certain it was out.
Humer called the building a total loss, estimating damage at $8,000 to $10,000.