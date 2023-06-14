RURAL THOMASBORO — The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office will visit the scene of a blaze that destroyed a home Tuesday evening between Thomasboro and Urbana.
Thomasboro Fire Chief Paul Cundiff said a couple living at the home on Cunningham Avenue near Ford Harris Road were in bed when they heard a loud pop from the front porch area.
“They were inside asleep and heard a noise like a pop and went out to check it out,” Cundiff said. “They tried to get a hose and put it out themselves. It was spreading pretty fast. It was fairly windy, and it pushed it through the house.”
Cundiff encouraged people to call 911 before trying to extinguish a fire themselves.
Firefighters were called about 9:45 p.m.
The couple got out safely, but a pet dog died. Cundiff said it has not been determined if two pet cats perished.
The owners were attended to by emergency medical personnel on the scene “for a little smoke inhalation, but they were not treated or transported," Cundiff said.
The house was heavily involved, and the fire was “burning into the garage” when firefighters arrived. The house and garage were destroyed. Firefighters were able to keep the fire away from a house that Cundiff estimated was 30 feet away.
Illinois State Police closed the northbound lane of U.S. 45 for more than three hours.
Providing mutual aid were Carroll, Edge Scott, Eastern Prairie and Rantoul fire departments. Arrow Ambulance, Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and state police were also on the scene.