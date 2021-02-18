URBANA — No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home Thursday afternoon in northeast Urbana.
Urbana Fire Division Chief Kyle Hensch said a passerby called for help at 2:42 p.m. after seeing flames coming from the home in the 1000 block of West Hill Street. Firefighters arrived in minutes and had it under control by 3:14 p.m.
“There was heavy fire and smoke on the front side of the house,” Hensch said. “The house is a complete loss.”
Hensch said the sole occupant was not home at the time.
Firefighters were sifting through rubble about three hours after the call trying to figure out what might have sparked the flames. Hensch said they think it started in a bedroom.
“There was a lot of stuff in the house,” he said, which adds to the difficulty in determining the cause.
He estimated the value of the home at $150,000.
About 20 Urbana firefighters responded. No one was hurt, Hensch said.