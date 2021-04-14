RANTOUL — Fire destroyed a mobile home Tuesday night on the northeast side of Rantoul.
Rantoul Fire Chief Ken Waters said firefighters were called to Maplewood Estates at 7:09 p.m.
“When we got there, the whole north end of the trailer was fully involved,” Waters said.
The bedroom was in that area of the home in the 1200 block of Aspen Drive.
Waters said because the fire was so fast and so hot, firefighters went into a defensive mode to keep it from spreading to other homes nearby.
Waters said he asked the Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office to investigate what could have started the blaze. He was uncertain about the number of residents who lived there but believed it was one or two.
He said the state fire marshal would also be investigating whether anyone was in the home when the fire started.
The mobile home was valued at about $10,000, he said. Firefighters were at the house for about two hours.