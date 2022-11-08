OGDEN — About 20 area firefighters helped put out a fire that destroyed an Ogden home Tuesday afternoon.
St. Joseph-Stanton Fire Chief Josh Reese, whose department assisted Ogden firefighters, said the call to the home in the 100 block of South Market Street came at 1:40 p.m.
Two residents of the home had just left, according to Homer Fire Chief Don Happ, who also responded. A neighbor saw smoke and called for help.
Happ said he and his crew could see the smoke as they left Homer, 5 miles to the south.
Reese said firefighters found heavy flames coming from the back of the one-story modular home. Two dogs inside died.
The fire was heavy enough that fire commanders ordered firefighters out to fight the flames from the outside. No civilians or firefighters were injured.
Reese said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Ogden Fire Chief Randy Thompson called for the state fire marshal to help figure out what started the blaze.
The occupants will have to find another place to live.
Reese said it took about 40 minutes to get the fire out.