SEYMOUR — Cornbelt firefighters kept a farm shed from going up in flames Monday night but couldn’t save the burning pickup inside.
About 9:13 p.m., firefighters were called to the 200 block of 1900 N, where they found smoke coming from a shed.
“A 2005 Ford F-250 caught on fire inside a shed,” said Cornbelt Fire Chief John Koller. “We got it knocked down quickly to save the shed.”
The building, which he estimated at 40 by 50 feet, was filled with smoke and sustained a bit of heat damage but was not substantially hurt by the fire.
Koller said the fire started in the engine of the truck, which was a total loss, so it was difficult to say what sparked it.
Cornbelt firefighters got help from Bondville, Seymour and Sangamon Valley volunteers. They were on the call about 90 minutes, Koller said.