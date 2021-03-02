TOLONO — Fire destroyed a single-family home Tuesday afternoon on the south side of Tolono.
Just after 3 p.m., a neighbor reported smoke and flames at a home in the 1200 block of Meadow Lane, just west of U.S. 45 and north of County Road 600 N.
“The back side of the house was heavily involved in flames,” Tolono Assistant Fire Chief Chris Humer said of what firefighters saw when they pulled up to the ranch home.
The occupants were not home, he said. Three dogs perished.
Firefighters started their attack on the inside of the house but had to get out and fight the fire defensively, from both the ground and air.
Four hours later, they were still dousing hot spots and wrapping up operations.
Humer said his department called on investigators from the Mutual Aid Alarm Box System to determine both the cause and the origin, neither of which were immediately obvious.
“With the volume of fire, it could have started in the back of the house,” he said, where the kitchen and a bedroom are located.
The roof and the rear part of the single-story house collapsed, he said.
Tolono firefighters were assisted by others from Savoy, Sadorus, Pesotum, Villa Grove, Tuscola and Philo. Arrow Ambulance was also there but Humer said there were no firefighter injuries.