URBANA — Fire temporarily displaced residents of an Urbana home early Tuesday morning.
Urbana fire Lt. Gene Myers said the cause and the origin of the fire in the 800 block of South Maple Street called in at 1:12 a.m. is still under investigation.
The three occupants got out safely. Myers said he believes they called 911 for help but was not certain what alerted them to the fire.
A police officer who arrived ahead of firefighters saw flames on a front porch and used a fire extinguisher to put them out, Myers said.
Because the basement was underneath a portion of the porch, firefighters found a lot of smoke in the basement that permeated the first floor of the single-story ranch home, making it temporarily unlivable.
“The building construction complicated isolating or identifying the source of the ignition,” Myers said.
Firefighters remained at the house for about two hours making sure that there was no fire.