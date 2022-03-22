Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Windy with a steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 50F. SE winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.