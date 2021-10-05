RANTOUL — A Rantoul house sustained an estimated $15,000 damage by fire Monday morning.
Firefighters were called at 9:37 a.m. to 1216 Bel Aire Drive.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said the blaze started in the bathroom attic and might have been smoldering for some time.
“When we pulled the ceiling down, a 3-foot section of a 2-by-4 was gone,” he said, adding it would have taken a long time for fire to burn through that.
“The people who own the place smelled something,” he said.
“They just couldn’t find where it was. They looked in the attic and couldn’t find it.”
Waters said a couple lived at the house.
When the female occupant was taking a shower, she heard crackling above her and called the fire department.
Cause of the fire was undetermined.
Waters said it appeared to have started around the bathroom fan.
The fire displaced the occupants. No injuries were reported.
Fifteen Rantoul firefighters responded and remained on the scene for about 90 minutes.