RANTOUL — A smoldering cigarette in a trash can is being blamed for a Saturday evening fire that caused an estimated $500,000 damage to a Rantoul apartment building.
Fire Chief Ken Waters said all of the tenants in the four apartments in the building in the 100 block of West Letchworth Street on the village’s northwest side escaped safely.
No injuries were reported.
Waters said flames and heavy smoke were showing from the northwest corner of the two-story frame building when firefighters arrived. They received the call at 6:56 p.m.
“It was not an easy fire to fight,” Waters said, noting that trees, power lines and cable lines prevented easy access to the fire with the department’s ladder truck.
“On the west side, we had the power company and a cable company drop their lines so we could reach” the fire, Waters said.
He said conditions were “windy and cold.”
“We ended up having the street department come out and throw salt down around our trucks because it was freezing,” making it slick for firefighters, Waters said.
Rantoul received mutual aid from Gifford and Thomasboro. About 25 firefighters responded to the call.
They cleared the scene about 1 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters responded to a rekindle about 11 a.m., which Waters said was minor.
He said all of the displaced tenants found a place to stay the rest of the night.