CHAMPAIGN — The occupants of two units of a northern Champaign apartment building were displaced by a fire Sunday afternoon.

The fire struck a 30-unit apartment complex in the 2000 block of Hunters Pond Road. Firefighters received the call at 3:04 p.m.

Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said a passerby reported the fire on a third-floor balcony. They encountered heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.

The fire was quickly upgraded to a second alarm. Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines to extinguish the blaze.

Smith said the fire, the cause of which had not been determined, started near an exterior closet on a third-floor balcony.

No firefighter or occupant injuries were reported.

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.