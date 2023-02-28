DANVILLE — Firefighters are trying to learn what started a fire that heavily damaged a storage facility Monday night in Danville.
Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said firefighters were called to Central Storage Mini Warehouse, 1000 Griggs St., about 11:50 p.m. Pulling up, they saw a large fire spreading through multiple units.
Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Sparks said the fire was contained to one of three buildings on the site and took “every bit of two hours to get out.”
The fire was in the south building, which had 22 units.
“It started on the east side in the second unit from the end, and then it ran through that side of the building," Sparks said. "There was fire damage in five units (on that side), and we had fire damage on the back side on four units."
Some of those units were empty, but many were filled to the top of their 14-foot ceilings, he said.
“The loss estimates are off the top of the head," he said. "One unit had a car with minor damage."
Four of five units were considered total losses.
“Household goods for the most part," he said. "It’s amazing what people will pay money to store. It was everything from VHS tapes to clothes made in the '80s."
Early-morning winds did not help the efforts of the 20 firefighters who responded, 12 of whom were on shift and the rest who were called back, Sparks said.
“It was not awful,” he said of the wind, “but the steel security overhead doors made access difficult. What air was getting in was pushing in harder. It did complicate matters and exacerbated the fire spread."
Firefighters used hooks to pull burning items out of the units and hand-held hose lines to douse the flames. Sparks said he didn’t dare send in any machinery to pull burning items out.
“This is a steel-shelled building with a wooden frame. The frame was very compromised," he said. "Putting people underneath it for goods was not something I wanted to do."
Firefighters remained at the business until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday getting hot spots out and rolling up more than 1,000 feet of hose lines. No one was injured.
An investigator was planning to go back during the day to see if a cause could be determined.
“Our guys worked very hard and did a good job," Sparks said.