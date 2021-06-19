PENFIELD — A rural Penfield farmer lost hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment in a massive shed fire Saturday afternoon.
Gifford Fire Capt. Adam Pannbacker said the 60-by-30-foot shed on the farm on County Road 3100 N, about a mile north of U.S. 136 and between Gifford and Penfield, was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived shortly after 1 p.m.
“The homeowner was home and looked out and saw smoke coming from the shed,” Pannbacker said.
Gifford firefighters were helped by firefighters from Rantoul, Ogden-Royal and Ludlow, he said, for a total of about 30. They had to haul water from Gifford to the fire.
The firefighters could hear things exploding inside. Pannbacker speculated those were tires blowing up in the heat.
Gifford fire Chief Rich McFadden said the farmer had four 300-gallon fuel tanks of gasoline and diesel outside the shed that were also burning when firefighters arrived, posing an extra challenge to their efforts.
“We cooled the tanks and put the majority of the fire out” in about 45 minutes, Pannbacker said, then remained for several hours putting out hot spots. No one was hurt.
Investigators with the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System came to try to determine what could have sparked the fire, but Pannbacker said the cause is still not pinned down.
“Nobody was in the shed or had been in it just before the fire,” he said. “We don’t think it’s suspicious.”
Among the items stored in the shed was a combine, a planter, two full-size tractors and two antique tractors as well as a couple smaller pieces of equipment, Pannbacker said. The shed itself was destroyed.
McFadden estimated the loss in excess of $600,000. Because of the amount, investigators asked for a representative of the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office to investigate.