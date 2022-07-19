URBANA — Firefighters had a fire at a north Urbana warehouse under control in about an hour early Tuesday and are trying to figure out what sparked it.
Urbana Deputy Fire Chief Kyle Hensch said the fire started on the roof near a chiller unit atop UNFI at 2611 N. Lincoln Ave. shortly after 2 a.m.
“There was evidence that chiller work was being done. We just don’t know to what extent,” Hensch said of the work.
Employees of the food distribution business, formerly known as Supervalu and J.M. Jones, were evacuating as firefighters arrived. Hensch estimated 30 to 40 people were outside. There were no injuries.
Firefighters could see moderate smoke and flames by the chiller unit, located near the center of the warehouse roof. Hensch said the chiller is used to cool the freezer and refrigerators on the distribution side of the business.
The department used its ladder truck to get to the roof, attacking the fire from both the outside and inside at the same time, making sure that the fire didn’t spread laterally across the roof.
Hensch said the fire was contained to an area about 20 feet by 20 feet around the chiller unit, located above a mechanical and maintenance room.
Because of where the fire was, Hensch said the first firefighters there called for more help, bringing back off-duty Urbana firefighters as well as help from the Champaign fire department in the form of an additional ladder truck and two more engines.
“It was taking a lot of manpower to get the hoses in place because it (the fire) was in the center of that building, about 200 feet or better from the water source,” said Hensch.
There was very little smoke inside the building. An interior sprinkler head had also been activated.
Operations that shut down while the fire as being put out were resuming as firefighters cleared about 5:30 a.m., Hensch said, but he was unaware of how much interruption there might have been to UNFI’s work.
A message left with UNFI’s human resources department was not immediately returned.
Besides Champaign firefighters, Urbana also had help from Arrow Ambulance and Ameren Illinois.
Hensch said firefighters continue to investigate what caused the fire. Damage estimates are unknown until the equipment can be checked out.