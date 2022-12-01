CHAMPAIGN — A fire outside a Champaign home Thursday morning was quickly extinguished, fire officials said.
Champaign firefighters were called at 10:24 a.m. to the house in the 600 block of East Eureka Street and found a fire outside that had begun to extend to the siding.
The cause of the fire was accidental and attributed to an improperly disposed smoking material, officials said
The Champaign Fire Department is issuing a reminder to smokers not to discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, landscaping, dried grasses, leaves or other things that could ignite easily.