MAHOMET — Firefighters think a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Mahomet on Tuesday night is suspicious.
Cornbelt Fire Department Chief John Koller said firefighters were called to a vacant home at 91 Carroll St. in the Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park at 11:50 p.m.
“When I was a half-mile out, you could see we had a larger fire. It was absolutely fully involved when we arrived,” Koller said.
Koller said the house was vacant and had no utilities on, just like a home at 109 Carroll St. that was destroyed by fire late on June 9. The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office are investigating both fires.
Koller said about 17 firefighters from Cornbelt and Sangamon Valley had the raging fire out in about 30 minutes but remained there another two hours cleaning up and striking hot spots. Two ambulances also stood by, but no one was injured.
Firefighters worked to keep adjacent homes from being damaged. Koller said there were about a dozen calls from neighbors to 911.