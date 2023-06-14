Drop a question into Kathy's Mailbag BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
CHAMPAIGN — Anyone who sees smoke coming from the McDonald’s on North Neil Street in Champaign over the next few days shouldn't worry about calling 911.
The Champaign Fire Department will be training there from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
As reported by business writer Debra Pressey, the restaurant at 1812 N. Neil St. closed Monday to prepare for a tear-down and a complete rebuild.
Firefighters like to take advantage of training opportunities in buildings set for demolition before the wrecking ball moves in. They will use theatrical smoke to mimic the conditions they’d find in a real fire that requires rescuing folks.
Crews will rotate through skills stations, lasting about 40 minutes each, in either the morning or the afternoon.
Blake Linders, president of the company that owns that McDonald’s, said the"state of the art" restaurant will hopefully reopen in three to four months with a double drive-thru and play area. The renovation is anticipated to cost about $2.7 million.