URBANA — Phil Edwards did not grow up yearning to be a firefighter.
As the youngest of 14 children born to a woman raising them without help from a father, Edwards was more focused on everyday survival than career planning.
“I had to be convinced. My good friend Vacellia Clark told me I should take the test, and I kept telling her I’ve got enough rejection in my life,” said Edwards, affectionately known to many as “Fireman Phil.”
Turns out she was right and he was wrong, especially in underestimating himself.
On Friday, the Urbana fire marshal put on his dress uniform and ceremoniously “walked out” from a career he’s held dear for 24 years.
“I’m pretty proud,” he said.
Although he was the fourth Black man to be hired as an Urbana firefighter, he claims the distinction of being the first to be promoted, initially to engineer and later to fire marshal.
Traditionally, the fire marshal’s work occurs before and after a fire.
“It’s prevention and education, and investigation after a fire is out. Keep it from starting and find out how it starts,” he said.
But retired Chief Mike Dilley “saw something in me I didn’t see in myself,” Edwards said, when he tabbed him to expand on the fire marshal’s role in 2010.
“There was some unrest between public safety and the community. Mike Dilley wanted me to use fire marshal as a platform to promote healing and engage the community,” Edwards said. “That’s the nontraditional part of my job I spent a lot of time doing.”
Dilley, who retired in 2013 after 30 years with the Urbana Fire Department, said he judged co-workers by ability, not skin color, but knew the likable Edwards had an in with a sector of the community that his White firefighters didn’t.
“I love Phil. He had a wonderful talent of reaching people, particularly kids, and was very good at the education end of things,” Dilley said. “It was a plus that he had a good relationship with all facets of the community, but more so the African American community.
“He had not only his God-given abilities to reach out and educate, but also the community involvement,” he added. “He was a mentor and did a lot of things beyond the fire department that people didn’t know about. All those things made him really great at that job.
“Phil is a perfect example of somebody who didn’t have such a great upbringing — the poor family on the other side of town — but he didn’t let that keep him from reaching his goals,” Dilley said.
Edwards, who will turn 54 later this month, said he doesn’t intend to stop working but wants to try something different with his engagement skills.
“My work in the fire service is completed. My purpose is serving the community,” he said, adding he has irons in the fire for the next phase of his adult life.
After what he described as an unremarkable high school experience, Edwards joined the Air Force and served for seven years, mostly in the U.S. but also in Korea, an experience he “definitely” recommends for young men and women.
He had a pacemaker put in last year and said he feels great, he said.
Several community members and Mayor Diane Marlin participated in Edwards’ ceremony, which was also recorded and posted on YouTube so his large family could see it.
Besides 13 siblings from his mom, Edwards has 17 siblings that his dad fathered.
His wife Kelly and two of their three children — Devin, 20, and Amaya, 16 — were there to see their patriarch deservedly praised at a socially distant ceremony in the truck bays of the main station on South Vine Street. Son Darien, 25, could not get off work.
Edwards said he was grateful to be leaving the fire department on his own terms, fondly recalling long-time co-worker Rusty Chism, who died in January 2015 of a rare form of cancer.
“It’s a blessing to be able to hear your final tone-out,” Edwards said, referring to the 11 a.m. METCAD announcement over the public-safety airwaves marking the end of his duty.