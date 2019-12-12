CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign Fire Department spokesman said a fireplace is to blame for a blaze that damaged a house early Thursday morning.
Randy Smith said crews were called to the home in the 900 block of West Vine Street about 5:50 a.m. and saw light smoke coming from the attic and eaves of the two-story structure when they arrived.
Smith said there was one occupant home at the time of the fire. He said the resident heard the smoke alarm go off, saw smoke near the corners of the fireplace and called 911.
Smith said firefighters found flames in the wall near the fireplace. He said they opened the interior wall and the ceiling in that area to make sure the fire hadn't spread any further.
Smith said there was minor smoke damage in the house. A dollar damage estimate was not available. There were no injuries.