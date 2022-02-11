CHAMPAIGN — What do you do with a wrecked firetruck? You bring in your best wrecker.
After the Champaign Fire Department’s Ladder 161 collided with a southbound Chevy Malibu on Wednesday morning at the intersection of Neil and Green streets, Feldkamps Towing swooped in with a heavy-duty truck to drag the damaged firetruck in for repairs.
Ladder 161 was left with a damaged tire and rim and bent tie rod, which holds together the steering system. The firetruck awaits repair at Rush Truck Centers north of the city near the Market Street exit on Interstate 57.
“That tie rod is going to have to be replaced before it gets put back in service,” fire Chief Gary Ludwig said.
As for the part’s cost or when it might be available, Rush “didn’t give us an estimate,” Ludwig said. “Because they don’t know themselves, the way the supply chain is.”
If the department is thankful for anything after this week’s accident, it’s that the people involved came out of it far better than the vehicles, Ludwig said.
“We’re just grateful there was no serious injuries, that no one was permanently disabled or worse,” he said.
A firefighter on Ladder 161 and the Chevy Malibu’s occupant were both treated and released from the hospital, Ludwig said.
For now, the firefighter is still off duty on disability, nursing his injury, Ludwig said. The investigation into the incident, headed by the department’s battalion chief, will need the firefighter’s perspective eventually.
The cause of the crash is “really undetermined at this point,” Ludwig said, though the early investigation has identified some potential contributing factors.
Video footage of the two-vehicle accident reveals significant snow piled up on the northwest corner of the intersection, and a white van parked in the lot of Dunkin’ Donuts.
“It was almost a blind intersection, in a way,” Ludwig said. “That’s one of the things we’re looking at in trying to determine the final cause and disposition of everything.”
The Malibu was heading south on Neil and had a green light. Just after its nose poked across Green Street, it hit the side of the eastbound firetruck, which was headed to an emergency in Campustown, spun about 90 degrees and stopped in a flush of smoke.
The truck and several nearby cars began to slow.
For the department, the collision is “a learning opportunity to see where we can improve,” Ludwig said.
“We’re going to take a pause, reflect on our driving habits and make sure everyone’s up to date on our policies and has cautious respect for intersections,” he said.
The fire chief compiled YouTube videos Thursday morning of firetruck accidents in intersections.
“I’m going to send them out to everybody and say ‘Take a look at these,’” he said.
He can’t remember the last time one of his department’s vehicles was involved in wreck serious enough that it was taken out of commission.
In the meantime, a reserve apparatus — called a “telesquirt” for its elevated water platform — will fill in as the second ladder vehicle. The department usually operates with two ladder trucks and six engines.
Ludwig had some good news to share about a firefighter who was hospitalized in late January while battling a smoky blaze in a west Champaign house, saying he is steadily improving.
“He’s doing extremely well, he is recovering very nicely, we keep in touch with him,” Ludwig said. “Before he comes back to work, we’re going make sure he’s mentally prepared after having something tragic like that happen.”
The firefighter, whose name has not been released, was in intensive care after his breathing mask was dislodged and he inhaled the smoke-filled air.
“He and his family are overwhelmed with the support and all of the love he’s been shown, not only by our firefighters, but other fire departments and people around the area,” Ludwig said.