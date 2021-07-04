Champaign fire
Smoke from Saturday's fire on Tallgrass Drive in Champaign was visible for miles.

 Dave Leake/Community Media Group
CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign family has been displaced by a fire that heavily damaged their home Saturday.

Firefighters think it may have been caused by fireworks.

Champaign Fire spokesman Randy Smith said firefighters were sent about 5:50 p.m. to the 3900 block of Tallgrass Drive in west Champaign.

At least one of the residents was home and reported the fire. Firefighters found flames on the back side of the two-story house.

"The investigation is ongoing, however, it was likely started with fireworks," Smith said.

No residents or firefighters were hurt.

