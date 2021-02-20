TUSCOLA — A Longview man who allegedly took part in scaring two girls out camping in a yard in Tuscola in the summer has pleaded guilty to a drug offense.
Jordan Quick, 21, was sentenced in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday to two years of first-offender probation after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.
If he successfully completes the period of probation with no further problems, Quick will have no record of a conviction for the offense.
In a negotiated plea agreement, Quick admitted he possessed the drug on Aug. 22.
Quick and his co-defendant, Robert Ford, 45, of Tuscola were arrested that day by Tuscola police after two 12-year-old girls camping out in their yard reported being scared by two men, one of whom had a knife.
Charges against Ford alleging he had the knife are unresolved, according to court documents.