URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted he forged a check to get money from his employer has been sentenced to two years of first offender probation.
Corey Mims, 28, whose last known address was in the 0-100 block of East Healey Street, pleaded guilty Tuesday to deceptive practices.
He admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum that on Nov. 8, he made out a check to himself on the account of Triple T Car Wash in Champaign for $1,750. Assistant State’s Attorney Tim Sullivan said later in November, the business found four fraudulently created checks signed by Mims, an employee, which he had made out to himself and cashed.
If he successfully completes the period of probation with no further troubles with the law, Mims will have no record of a conviction for the felony. He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service.
A misdemeanor case in which he was charged with carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence and aggravated assault was dismissed. Those charges stemmed from his arrest Sept. 18 outside Clark Bar and Glow, 207 W. Clark St., where he allegedly threatened to shoot a bouncer who had refused to let him in because he declined to be patted down.
Mims told the bouncer he was carrying a gun but was told to put it back in his car, which he did. The alleged threat came upon his return.
Sullivan said Mims had no previous convictions.