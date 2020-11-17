URBANA — A woman who admitted having a large amount of cannabis in her Urbana home almost a year ago has been sentenced to two years of first-offender probation.
Kyeisha Richardson, 23, pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis. In return, a more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver cannabis was dimissed.
The charges stemmed from her arrest Dec. 18 because a man she knew had a bag with almost 6 pounds of cannabis in her home. in the 500 block of Airport Road.
Co-defendant Oshae Cotton, 23, was sentenced in January to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver cannabis, a Class 1 felony.
At the time of his arrest, he was on probation for aggravated unlawful use of weapons in connection with his role in the June 2016 fatal shooting of Ericka Cox-Bailey of Champaign. Miss Bailey was a pedestrian struck down by a bullet intended for another man.
Illinois State Police had tried to stop Cotton for a traffic violation near U.S. 45 and Airport Road, but he jumped from a moving van with a duffel bag in his hand. He tossed it as he ran, entering Richardson’s home.
Police found about 3 pounds of cannabis in that bag, then during a later court-authorized search of Richardson’s home, found an additional 5.6 pounds of cannabis, three handguns and ammunition.
If Richardson successfully completes her period of probation, she’ll have no record of a conviction for the possession. She was also ordered to perform 30 hours of public service work and get a substance-abuse evaluation.