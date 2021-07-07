MONTICELLO — Two men who were called to a Monticello home where a man had died in 2018 both struggled to find words to make a jury understand what they saw and smelled.
“It’s really hard to describe,” said James Kiefer, a former Monticello police officer who was summoned about 7 p.m. Aug. 20, 2018, to the home of Ronald Blankenship in the 300 block of West Monroe Street. “There was a strong ammonia smell, very pungent. It made me want to gag a lot.”
“This one is probably one of the worst I’ve been in. Very deplorable,” added Piatt County Coroner Troy Dunn, a longtime paramedic who was served as county coroner since 2012.
Kiefer and Dunn were the first two prosecution witnesses in the trial of Mason Brown, 37, which began Tuesday. The Monticello man is criminally charged with abuse and neglect of his uncle, Mr. Blankenship, and aggravated cruelty to animals for allegedly neglecting two cocker spaniels that also lived in the house he shared with his uncle.
Brown’s mother, Christie Brown, 64, is also charged with the same counts, but her case remains unresolved.
In opening statements Tuesday to the six men and six women hearing the charges against Brown, Assistant Piatt County State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman said Mr. Blankenship’s home “was not quite fit for humans and inhumane for animals” and that the conditions aggravated Mr. Blankenship’s bronchitis, which led to the pneumonia that ultimately killed him.
Brown’s attorney, Christopher Amero of Decatur, agreed in his opening statement that the house was “disgusting, deplorable and not fit for humans or animals.”
“Just listen to the evidence. At the end, I’m confident you will find him not guilty,” Amero said.
Kiefer said Mr. Blankenship was found dead in his bed against a bedroom wall, slumped over. He was wearing a soiled adult diaper that did not properly fit and had a tracheostomy, which had been partially pulled out of his neck.
Kiefer and Dunn said they took several photos of the home, many of which the jury saw.
His bed was cluttered with soiled bedding and had live maggots and the shells of other dead bugs on it, Kiefer said.
The floor was so cluttered with such things as oxygen tanks, bags of soiled diapers and other garbage that Kiefer said there would have been nowhere to place Mr. Blankenship to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation. In the photos the jury saw, the floor was not visible because of the items on it.
Kiefer said Brown told him that his uncle had serious breathing problems, heart issues and diabetes.
“If you ask me, my uncle was murdered,” Kiefer recounted Brown as telling him.
Kiefer said Brown believed that a neighbor was releasing freon from the air-conditioning system. Kiefer, who now works as a heating and air conditioning technician, said he doubted that could have happened without someone having their hands seriously injured by frostbite.
Kiefer said he left the home but returned about 11 p.m. that night when Brown called police to report “two masked men knocked on his uncle’s bedroom window.”
“Brown said these masked people came back to kill the rest of his family since they already killed his uncle,” Kiefer said, adding he could find no evidence of anyone being on the outside of the house.
On cross-examination by Amero, Kiefer said he had never met Mr. Blankenship and had no first-hand knowledge of how the trash got in his home.
Dunn testified that Brown’s demeanor that night was “very odd.”
“He just seemed to be very close,” he said, adding that he and Kiefer were unable to have a private conversation.
Describing the “deplorable” conditions, Dunn reiterated what Kiefer had said about the bedroom and added that Mr. Blankenship’s oxygen machine had a yellow substance in the humidified cup that should normally contain clear water.
The trial is set to continue before Macon County Judge Rodney Forbes and should conclude Thursday.