URBANA — A Fisher man who allegedly beat his girlfriend and stole her car, cellphone and gun remains jailed following his arrest Monday by U.S. marshals in Paxton.
Devon Todd, 27, was arraigned Tuesday on six felony counts in connection with the March 20 incident at a home on Eastern Avenue in Urbana Township.
The woman told Champaign County sheriff’s deputies that she was concerned about Todd’s increasingly erratic behavior due to his alleged drug use and went looking for him on March 20.
When she located him at a home on Eastern Avenue, the report said, he got upset with her, allegedly threw her to the ground, got on top of her and choked her until she could not breathe. He also allegedly kicked her in the ribs and told her she was going to die.
The report said he then took her car keys out of her pocket and stole her car and her handgun.
Sheriff’s police said the vehicle was later recovered in Mahomet and the woman’s phone was found along the interstate. The gun has not been found.
Todd, who has prior convictions, was charged with armed violence, aggravated domestic battery, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, robbery and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
The most serious charge, armed violence, carries a potential sentence of six to 30 years in prison upon conviction.
Todd is also currently facing the revocation of his probation in a 2020 aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing and eluding case and has an unresolved aggravated battery charge from 2021.
He is being held in lieu of $500,000 bond and is due back in court for a probable cause hearing on April 19. If he is convicted in the new case, he would have to serve that sentence after any he might receive for the 2021 aggravated battery.