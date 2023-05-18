URBANA — A Fisher man who admitted a violent attack on a woman, having a gun and a stolen car has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Devon Todd, 27, was given credit for 51 days already served when he pleaded guilty Tuesday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum to unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle, domestic battery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.
Other more serious charges of armed violence, robbery, possession of a stolen gun and aggravated domestic battery were dismissed in return for his pleas.
All those charges stemmed from activity that occurred March 20 at a home on Eastern Avenue in Urbana, according to a police report.
The woman told police she was concerned about Todd’s behavior because of his drug use and on that day went to a drug dealer’s home in Urbana to find him.
Locating him, he got upset with her, threw her to the ground and got on top of her. He choked her until she stopped breathing then kicked her in the ribs, telling her she was going to die, the police report said.
The report said he then took her car keys, her loaded gun and her car.
The car was later abandoned in Mahomet but the gun was not found.
As part of his plea negotiations, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah also agreed to dismiss two other felony cases in which Todd had been charged with aggravated battery.
Court records show he has convictions dating to 2013 for aggravated battery, theft, criminal damage to property, battery and possession of liquor by a minor.