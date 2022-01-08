URBANA — A Fisher man who pleaded guilty to residential burglary has been sentenced to six years in prison.
Brett M. Thomas, 25, admitted to Judge Randy Rosenbaum on Thursday that on Dec. 24, 2020, he entered a relative’s home in Fisher planning to steal.
A Fisher police report said the resident returned home two days later to find it ransacked. Two shotguns, a pistol, coins, a laptop computer and power tools were gone. The resident gave police information that pointed to Thomas, and on Dec. 28, the resident found Thomas’ van in Gibson City and could see his property inside.
Police found Thomas that same day and he admitted taking the items.
In exchange for Thomas’ plea to the Class 1 felony offense, Assistant State’s Attorney Justin Umlah agreed to dismiss other counts alleging unlawful possession of weapons by felon.
Umlah said Thomas had prior convictions for theft, failure to register as a sex offender and possession of drug paraphernalia, all out of Ford County.