RANTOUL — A Fisher man died early Sunday from injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash in northern Champaign County Saturday night. Two other people were also injured.
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup said David E. Wisehart, 48, was pronounced dead at Carle Foundation Hospital at 3:42 a.m. from blunt-force injuries.
Mr. Wisehart was driving a pickup truck on County Road 1700 E near County Road 3275 N, about 2 miles north of Rantoul, just before 9 p.m. when he swerved to miss a deer and collided with another pickup truck going the opposite direction.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Tony Shaw said the man and woman in the other truck were both in their 60s.
The man was driving and was seriously injured. The woman was also injured but Shaw said her injuries were not as severe. Both were taken to a hospital but no further information on them was immediately available.
Northrup said no autopsy will be performed.