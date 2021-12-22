URBANA — Five people allegedly involved in luring a Champaign man to an Urbana home with the intention of robbing him were charged Wednesday with his murder.
Arrested by Urbana police late Monday and early Tuesday in connection with the shooting and stabbing death of Trenton N. Jones, 27, were Erion Davis-Murdock, 23, and his girlfriend, Shaniquh Johns, 29, both of Urbana; Ryan O. Mason, 30, and his girlfriend, Kareasha Alston, 27, both of Champaign; and Jaquan Shorter, a stepbrother to Davis-Murdock, also of Urbana.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Johns called Urbana police at 7:23 p.m. Monday to report a home invasion at her house in the 900 block of North Division Avenue in which two armed, masked men had forced their way in.
When police arrived, they found no one in the house except Mr. Jones. He was in a bedroom, deceased. Rietz said he was an acquaintance of Davis-Murdock.
An autopsy later revealed Mr. Jones had been shot in the chest with a World War II-era rifle that had a bayonet attached that also pierced his chest, with both wounds leading to his death.
As police were at the home, Johns, Davis-Murdock and Alston all arrived and began to give a series of statements about a home invasion. Mason was found at a nearby business and brought to the house.
Their statements eventually implicated each other, but Johns and Davis-Murdock admitted that the plan was to lure Mr. Jones to their home to rob him, then make the incident appear like a home invasion.
Shorter was outside the home in a car and drove some of the others to and from the scene.
It’s unclear who was the shooter, so the group is currently charged under the theory that each is accountable for the actions of the others.
Court records show that Davis-Murdock and Mason are both currently on parole for gun-related crimes.