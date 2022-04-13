TUSCOLA — Five children have been criminally charged with doing thousands of dollars worth of damage to restrooms at Ervin Park in Tuscola.
Douglas County State’s Attorney Kate Watson said on Wednesday she filed petitions alleging the children, ranging in age from 12 to 15, to be delinquent because they committed criminal damage to government-supported property, a Class 3 felony.
Because it’s a non-violent crime, the four males and one female and their parents were sent notices to appear in court in about a month so the minors can be arraigned on the delinquency petitions.
“They offered no concrete reason why they did this damage,” Watson said after reviewing the Tuscola police reports about the March 23 damage. “We know there was a wrench involved.”
Among the damage was a sink smashed to bits, stall dividers pulled down and a paper towel holder ripped open.
City Administrator Drew Hoel said earlier that electrical work would have to be redone.
Watson said the damage amounted to about $10,000 and she would be seeking restitution as a part of any sentence, should the juveniles be found guilty of the offense.