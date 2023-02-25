URBANA — In the year since the death of her son, Kristian Philpotts, Marla Rice has embarked on a quest to memorialize his life and impacts.
By joint mayoral proclamation, July 17 will be known Kristian “KP” Philpotts Day across five cities: Urbana, Champaign, Bloomington, Normal and Charleston.
Though his life was cut short at 29 years old, Philpotts’ volunteerism stacked high. The declaration co-signed by five mayors spells it all out.
He revived chapters of the historically Black Iota Phi Theta fraternity at both Eastern Illinois University and the University of Illinois, set up a charitable toy drive through the fraternity, and created a children’s educational program called “Kids for Science” while earning his bachelor’s in pre-veterinary medicine from Illinois State University and his master’s from Eastern.
“The more that I found out what he was doing in the different cities, I wanted to see if he could be honored in the places he lived in and was involved in,” Rice said. “It makes me proud that he did that all the way to his last days, the love and passion he had for others.”
Philpotts was murdered on Jan. 12, 2022, after picking up three teenagers for a Lyft ride. He worked as a rideshare driver, saving up to pursue a doctorate in veterinary medicine. Philpotts was shot and killed during the ride in what ended up being the first shooting death in Champaign-Urbana last year.
In the months following, Rice has arranged a wide array of memorials for her ambitious son: The “Dr. Kristian ‘KP’ Philpotts Memorial Scholarship” for veterinary students and animal scientists at ISU; a memorial bench at the school’s Redbird Plaza; and a memorial paver at EIU’s Commemorative Courtyard.
“It breaks my heart, but the other side of it is I’m a proud mother — he was an amazing person. I want the world to know what type of person he was,” Rice said.
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said the proclamation was “really Marla’s brainchild.”
“She wanted to honor and remember her son. It was important to her that his legacy live on,” Feinen said.
Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin helped convene the five cities and fit the content to city language. Proclamations are a ceremonial gesture from municipal governments made to recognize important issues, events, accomplishments and people.
“It’s unusual to have that many mayors signing onto the proclamation; however, his life touched those five cities,” Marlin said.
“We’ve been dealing with gun violence for years; each life is unique and has a story. Here’s a young man who was working hard, who had goals and dreams and they were taken away. This is one way to honor his life and his hopes.”
Philpotts’ fraternity is planning to endow an annual scholarship of its own in his honor, while funding an animal science education program for C-U youth, the proclamation said.
Rice’s request and Philpotts’ story resonated with Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, a fellow graduate of ISU.
“It felt different than other proclamations we’re asked to sign, particularly because this involved several different municipalities,” Mwilambwe said. “This definitely ranks amongst the best of them, wanting to keep someone’s memory alive who wanted to do something good for his community.”
On July 17, Philpotts’ birthday, Rice plans an event at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo to celebrate his life and love for animals.
“I know it won’t last forever, but at least people will never forget his name. They’ll never forget what he has done,” she said.