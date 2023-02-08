URBANA — A 39-year-old Champaign man who drove while under the influence of drugs and alcohol twice in five months, seriously injuring a man, has been sentenced to five years in prison.
“I don’t think you’re an evil or a bad person,” Judge Randy Rosenbaum told Jonathan Kloeppel, whose last known address was in the 200 block of West John Street. “It’s one thing to drink and drive and kill yourself, but to almost kill other people is unspeakable."
Before Rosenbaum imposed the sentences of three years and two years, to be served consecutively, a remorseful Kloeppel addressed the victim of his May 5 crash directly.
“I’m so sorry I impacted your life the way I did," he said. "I don’t have the words to tell you how sorry I am. I hope sometime in the future you can forgive me."
Minutes earlier, the young man had read aloud for Rosenbaum his victim-impact statement detailing the physical and emotional pain he went through after his car was hit and flipped onto its roof.
Kloeppel, under the influence of methamphetamine, had been driving north on Neil Street and turned right to go east on Kirby Avenue when he crashed into the man’s car. Police described Kloeppel as jittery, sweating and paranoid after the crash, both in the squad car and at the hospital.
The victim, who sustained a broken back and pelvis, had no health insurance, then learned that Kloeppel had no auto insurance and was intoxicated.
The crash victim said he had to be off work for 12 weeks and besides the physical pain, he had to endure the angst of being on the phone constantly to get paperwork from medical providers so that he could receive short-term disability. He still has pain and balance issues, he said.
“I don’t know if I’ll ever be the same person,” he said, adding he suffers from anxiety while driving vehicles he borrows from friends since he no longer owns a car. “Every day is a struggle.”
While Kloeppel was out on bond after having been charged with aggravated driving under the influence in May, he was arrested again Sept. 24 on charges aggravated driving under the influence.
On that day, Urbana police said he crashed into a parked car and was sitting in the passenger seat of his car looking at his phone when they approached.
Assistant State’s Attorney En-Chi Lin said Kloeppel’s blood-alcohol level was 0.268, more than three times the 0.08 limit under which an Illinois motorist is presumed intoxicated.
Lin urged the judge to impose sentences of four years in each of the two cases, to be served consecutively. She noted he had prior DUI convictions in 2005, 2006 and 2021 and called his rehabilitative potential low.
“There must be a consequence,” she said.
Kloeppel’s lawyer, Public Defender Liz Pollock, argued that Kloeppel needed the services of drug court, where he could get residential treatment followed by intensive help while being scrutinized in the community.
“He has an absolutely obvious addiction. Addiction is a disease, not a choice,” she said, noting that Kloeppel has been drinking heavily since high school and that it has caused him to lose all significant relationships in his life.
“This is an act out of disease, not an act of evil,” she argued.
Kloeppel told the judge he is committed to never driving after drinking again and to finding someone he can help prevent from making the same mistakes he has.
Rosenbaum, who administers drug court, paused for several seconds while considering the sentence to impose.
“This is a complicated case and not an easy one for me,” he said.
Rosenbaum said Kloeppel, who worked as a food delivery driver, was so hopelessly addicted to drugs and alcohol that one could infer he frequently drove that way.
He also noted that Kloeppel had chances to get help earlier in life and didn’t take advantage of them.