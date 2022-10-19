URBANA — A man who said he set fires at a gas station because he was stressed over being homeless has been sentenced to five years in prison.
Rudiger Beer, 56, told Judge Randy Rosenbaum that “I wasn’t thinking that the station would explode” when he set fires next to a gas pump and in a cage containing propane tanks at the Marathon gas station, 1701 Philo Road, U, on July 29.
Beer, who had an extensive criminal record dating to 1983, pleaded guilty in September to arson.
In return, Assistant State’s Attorney Chris McCallum dismissed another case in which Beer had been charged with criminal damage to government property for setting fire to a trash can near a bus stop on campus on July 7.
To aggravate Beer’s sentence, McCallum called Urbana police Sgt. Betsy Alfonso to testify about Beer’s behavior on July 29.
At the Marathon station, she said police found flames in a trash can between two pumps, a gas nozzle on the ground but no gasoline was coming from it, and a fire in a cage containing several portable propane tanks.
Beer, who was nearby, had two lighters in his pants pockets and denied starting the fires, Alfonso said.
However, he admitted to police that he had set the fire in the trash can on campus almost three weeks earlier.
Alfonso said surveillance video from the Marathon station confirmed that Beer had started the fires on July 29.
And earlier that same evening, she said, he had been at a different gas station threatening to stab people.
McCallum asked for the five years he said he would get when Beer pleaded guilty even though Beer could have been sentenced to as many as seven years.
Noting that Beer suffers from bipolar disorder and depression, McCallum said Beer was regularly taking his medication and could not use his mental issues as an excuse for his “ridiculously dangerous” behavior.
Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones asked for a minimal sentence, arguing that Beer was under stress from having recently lost his home.
“He explained it as best he can. It was a reaction he had that he probably could not contain,” she said.
Miller-Jones said Beer has regularly taken his medication, has maintained sobriety for a long period of time and had not been convicted of a crime for 17 years.
Beer asked the judge for “mercy” and said he would be a good candidate for probation.
He also said he was anxious to be reunited with his cat.
“It wasn’t a good decision on my part, but it wasn’t something I do every day,” he said, adding that homelessness is more difficult as he ages.
Rosenbaum was sympathetic to Beer’s homelessness but said he couldn’t overlook that Beer had amassed a “potpourri” of convictions over four decades, had set a fire earlier in July, and threatened to stab other people before setting the fires at the Marathon station.
“It very well could have caused an immense explosion, killing people,” said the judge.